OU launches research funds for international exposure for faculty, students

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Monday, June 1, launched two new research funds to provide international exposure to teachers and students.

Vice Chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram formally launched the two schemes and said, “The grants will help faculty members initiate research projects and generate preliminary data needed to secure larger funding from national and international agencies.”

Under the newly introduced Research Seed Grant Scheme, faculty members will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for interdisciplinary and socially relevant research projects. “The scheme aims to encourage high-quality research, innovation, publications, patents, and policy-oriented studies,” said a press release from the university.

A research grant of Rs 3 lakh will be provided to PhD and postgraduate students, which will cover their travel expenses and accommodation for short-term training programmes, workshops and academic engagements abroad.

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The grant will be provided for research programmes conducted at the top 500 universities as per the World University Rankings.

The two initiatives are supported through a newly established Rs 5 crore corpus fund, created with the support of M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), and Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

According to the university, the interest generated from the corpus fund will be used to provide sustained support for deserving researchers and students, ensuring the long-term continuation of both programmes.

Speaking at the launch, Prof Molugaram said, “The schemes would strengthen Osmania University’s research ecosystem and enhance opportunities for faculty and students to engage with global academic networks.”

The university said detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and application procedures for both schemes will be released on its official website shortly.