‘Our offices are safe for inter-caste weddings’: Tamil Nadu CPI(M)

In a progressive development, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office in the Thiruthuraipoondi area of Tiruvarur district, Tamil Nadu, conducted an intercaste marriage on Wednesday, August 27.

This comes after the party’s state secretary P Shanmugam announced that its offices are open to conduct inter caste marriages, facing opposition from family members. “We will continue support inter-caste marriages. Progressive forces exist in all communities and we must identify and organise them. Only then can we form a united front against casteist elements,” he said while addressing a meeting against caste killings in Chennai.

On Wednesday, as the country welcomed Lord Ganesha, Amirtha and Sanjaykumar embarked on a new journey of marital bliss. Hailing from different communities, the couple tied the knot at the CPI (M) office.

While Amirtha is a postgraduate, Sanjaykumar hails from Pudukottai district and works in a private firm in Tiruchil. The couple were in a relationship for seven years.

Their families, though initially sceptical, accepted their union. Their marriage was scheduled to take place on August 27 at a prominent Hindu temple in Tiruvarur.

However, a day before the wedding, Sanjaykumar was kidnapped by Amirtha’s uncle, who was vehemently opposing the marriage. A case was registered, and police rescued the groom-to-be the following day.

State committee member IV Nagarajan solemnised the wedding in the presence of Tiruvarur district secretary T Murugaiyan.

A petition seeking protection for the couple was also submitted by the party to the Thiruthuraipoondi police.