Our prime objective is to protect nature: J-K LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said the government’s prime objective is to protect nature and strike a “balance” between development and protection of precious civilisational legacy.

Sinha said this while chairing the third meeting of Wildlife Board for the UT of J&K at Raj Bhawan here.

Various issues related to strengthening of measures to protect wildlife and rich ecological diversity were discussed at length, and key decisions were taken.

The meeting deliberated on important development proposals, issues related to human-wildlife conflict and the need for better coordination and effective actions to ensure that not even a single life is lost.

Directions were passed to the wildlife department to make a comprehensive strategy and increase awareness, especially amongst the population vulnerable to human-wildlife conflict.

The government’s prime objective is to protect Mother Nature and strike a balance between development & protection of precious civilisational legacy, he said.

Participation of local community is significant for the protection of biodiversity, wildlife conservation in an effective manner, promotion of nature tourism and wildlife tourism which provides employment and livelihood opportunities to local people, Sinha said.

While reviewing the implementation of Forest Rights Act, the LG directed the functionaries concerned to complete the process of granting forest rights, especially at the individual level in a time bound manner.

He also enquired about the status of high altitude national park at Kishtwar and the functioning of control rooms, and directed the chief wildlife warden, J&K, to make on-ground assessment of the status of the ongoing work of Jambu Zoo.

During the meeting, the Board members gave their valuable suggestions for conservation of wildlife and the measures to protect endangered species, promoting trekking routes, rationalizing the staff, digitization of services, fire prevention efforts and sensitization of local population.