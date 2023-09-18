‘Our Tolichowki boy..’: SS Rajamouli hails Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad: In a thrilling match on Sunday, India triumphed over Sri Lanka with a spectacular 10-wicket win, securing their 8th Asia Cup title. The nation is abuzz with celebration as India scripted history with this remarkable victory. Asia Cup 2023 finale ‘India Vs Srilanka’ match took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17.

The star performer of the match, speedster Mohammed Siraj, stole the spotlight by creating history. He became the first Indian cricketer to take an astounding four wickets in a single over in international cricket. This exceptional feat has left both fans and celebrities in awe.

There’s no bigger honour than wearing the India blue and performances like today motivate me to keep working harder. Glad to see the hours of practice and hard work showing results but there is still a long way to go for me. I aim to continue the work and make our country proud!… pic.twitter.com/XdvSNEfW1v — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) September 17, 2023

Notable personalities, including renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Mohammed Siraj for his outstanding performance, highlighting his remarkable contribution to this historic win.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli wrote, “Siraj Miyan, Our Tolichowki boy shines at the Asia Cup final with 6 wickets…And has a big heart, running to long-on to stop the boundary off his own bowling…”

The celebrations continue as India basks in the glory of this memorable achievement.