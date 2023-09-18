‘Our Tolichowki boy..’: SS Rajamouli hails Mohammed Siraj

India fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian bowler to bag four wickets in one over of men’s ODIs

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th September 2023 11:50 am IST

Mohammed Siraj and SS Rajamouli (Instagram)

Hyderabad: In a thrilling match on Sunday, India triumphed over Sri Lanka with a spectacular 10-wicket win, securing their 8th Asia Cup title. The nation is abuzz with celebration as India scripted history with this remarkable victory. Asia Cup 2023 finale ‘India Vs Srilanka’ match took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17.

The star performer of the match, speedster Mohammed Siraj, stole the spotlight by creating history. He became the first Indian cricketer to take an astounding four wickets in a single over in international cricket. This exceptional feat has left both fans and celebrities in awe.

Notable personalities, including renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Mohammed Siraj for his outstanding performance, highlighting his remarkable contribution to this historic win.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli wrote, “Siraj Miyan, Our Tolichowki boy shines at the Asia Cup final with 6 wickets…And has a big heart, running to long-on to stop the boundary off his own bowling…”

The celebrations continue as India basks in the glory of this memorable achievement.

