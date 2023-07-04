Outreach programme for Defence pensioners held in Guntur

The programme was part of the Government of India's outreach programme for identification and grievance redressal of SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha) pensioners.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 4th July 2023 8:10 pm IST
The mass outreach programme for defence pensioners held in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

Hyderabad: The Controller of Defence Accounts conducted a mass outreach programme for defence pensioners in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Tuesday.

Such events will be held till July 22, in many districts of the country, according to a statement.

Pensioners from the Army, Navy and Air Force can attend the programme.

Nearly 300 pensioners from Guntur, Palnadu, Krishna and Vijayawada districts attended the outreach programme held at Guntur’s Shubamasthu Police Kalyana Mandapam.

Stalls at the event dealt with Life Certificate Identification, Aadhaar updation, SPARSH information, Grievances Redressal, Banking facilities, and so on.

