Over 1.05 cr applications received in Telangana for five guarantees

Hyderabad: More than 1.05 crore applications have been received by the Telangana government for availing benefits under five of the six guarantees promised by the Congress party in the recent elections.

During ‘Praja Palana’, the public outreach programme of the new government which ended January 6, more than 1.25 crore applications were received across the state.

According to officials, a total of 1,25,84,383 applications were received in all villages, towns, and cities. Of these 1,05,91,636 applications were for five guarantees. The remaining 19,92,747 applications were for other needs.

The programme, which began on December 28, was held in 12,769-gram panchayats and 3,623 municipal wards.

A total of 1,11,46,293 households were covered during the programme.

Those who could not submit the applications during the programme can do so at the offices of gram panchayats and municipal wards later.

Applications were received for the implementation of Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu and Cheyutha. There was a single application form for five guarantees.

For the sixth guarantee (Yuva Vikasam), the applications will be received later in educational institutions

Under Mahalaxmi, every woman will get financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month while cooking gas cylinders will be supplied for Rs 500.

Under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee, every farmer will get Rs 15,000 per acre every year. Agricultural labourers will get Rs 12,000 annually.

Under Indiramma Indlu, the homeless will be provided financial assistance for construction of houses. Families of Telangana martyrs and those who participated in Telangana movement will be allotted 250 square yard house sites.

Under Gruha Jyothi, 200 units of electricity every month will be free.

Under Yuva Vikasam, the party promised Vidya Bharosa Card worth Rs 5 lakh each for students and Telangana international schools in all mandals.

Under Cheyutha, the beneficiaries under various categories like old age, widows, single women will get Rs 4,000 monthly pension. Handicapped will get Rs 6,000 every month.

The government has clarified that all the existing beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu and pension schemes need not have to apply again.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar has said that Praja Palana will be conducted once in four months. She said those who could not submit their applications this time will get another chance.

Authorities have made arrangements for data entry of all the applications by January 17. The data entry work began in mandal headquarters and is being monitored by mandal revenue and mandal development officers. District level supervisory officers for Praja Palana are supervising data entry at the district level.