Over 10M prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in first 10 days of Ramzan

Riyadh: More than 10 million worshippers and visitors perform daily prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, during the first 10 days of Ramzan.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque provided integrated and high-quality services, enabling crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently.

According to figures, the Prophet’s Mosque welcomed 9,818,474 worshippers and 73,9702 visitors were honored to greet the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions.

The mosque distributed 195,800 bottles of Zamzam water to visitors and worshippers, along with 290,853 Iftar meals for fasting individuals in designated areas within the Prophet’s Mosque.

In addition, the spatial guidance helped 132,893 visitors and 26,910 elderly people and individuals with disabilities benefited from the services provided to them.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.