Over 11000 power staff deployed in Andhra during Cyclone Montha: Chief Secretary

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has said over 11,000 energy department employees of different positions were deployed during the severe cyclonic storm Montha to prevent interruptions to power supply and and work on power infrastructure impacted.

The chief secretary assured that 100 percent power supply will be restored on Thursday.

“Over 11,000 employees from various cadres were deployed to the affected areas under a well-coordinated plan to prevent interruptions to electricity supply,” said Vijayanand in a press release issued on Wednesday.

In cases of obstacles to restoring power, alternative arrangements were made to ensure continuous supply to the public, he said.

According to the Chief Secretary, issues were reported at nine 220 kv substations, four 400 kv substations, and eleven 132 kv substations, and immediate action was taken to resolve all of them.

Even as heavy rain continued during the cyclone electricity, employees carried out swift restoration works, thereby ensuring uninterrupted and essential power services to the public, he said.