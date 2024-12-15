Over 12,000 Palestinians held by Israel in West Bank since Oct 7, 2023

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have detained at least 12,100 Palestinians, including 795 children and 440 women in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said that a majority of the arrests took place in the governorates of al-Khalil and occupied al-Quds.

The Israeli forces have also detained 141 journalists, 59 of whom remain imprisoned, including five women and 33 journalists from Gaza.

During this period, more than 10,000 administrative detention orders were issued. The Israel uses administrative detention to detain Palestinians without trial or charge for up to six months, which can be extended indefinitely.

The Israeli forces frequently conduct extensive arrest campaigns in the West Bank and Jerusalem, claiming to be searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

During Israeli arrest campaigns, forces brutally assault and interrogate numerous Palestinians, causing significant damage to their homes and properties.

In addition to arrest campaigns, forces carried out field executions against prisoners’ family members.

Since October 7, Israeli raids and attacks in the West Bank have intensified, resulting in at least 809 Palestinian deaths and over 6,450 injuries.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime, which has been oppressing Palestinians for decades.

Since then, the Israeli attack on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 44,930 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 106,624 others, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.