Over 130 Palestinian journalists detained by Israel in 2022

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation has detained more than 130 Palestinian journalists during the year 2022, in clear violation of all international laws and norms that guarantee freedom of opinion and expression.

This came in separate statements, on Saturday, issued by the Journalist Support Committee and the Prisoners’ Information Office, on the occasion of the Palestinian Journalist’s Loyalty Day, corresponding to December 31, every year.

Prisoners’ Information Office confirmed that the occupation continues to detain 20 journalists, the oldest of whom is the Jerusalemite prisoner Mahmoud Issa, who was arrested in 1993, while Israel committed 36 violations against media freedoms in December.

The Journalist Support Committee said, in its monthly report on press freedoms, that the occupation has injured more than 13 journalists this month.

It added that the occupation and its settlers assaulted the journalists, using metal and sponge bullets, toxic gas bombs, stun grenades, and pepper gas, spraying wastewater, dragging, and beating them with sticks and rifle butts.

المتحدث باسم مكتب إعلام الأسرى حازم حسنين: عام 2022 كانت من أقسى وأصعب الأعوام على الأسرى في ظل تزايد الحالات المرضية وكثرة حالات الاعتقال وممارسات التضييق على أسرانا وأسيراتنا. — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 31, 2022

79 violations against Palestinian women journalists in 2022

Palestinian women journalists were subjected to 79 Israeli violations from January to the beginning of November 2022.

The coordinator of the gender unit in the Palestinian Ministry of Information, Heba Assaf, said that the ministry documented, from the beginning of the year until the beginning of November, 79 Israeli violations against 40 Palestinian female journalists.

Assaf indicated during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Information in Nablus on, Thursday, December 15, that 288 Palestinian women journalists have been subjected to violations by the occupation since 2016 until the end of this year.