Over 1,300 artists boycott Israeli bodies in support of Palestinians

Historically, Hollywood has been pro-Israel. However, the tide seems to change with several prominent artists announcing their solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 9th September 2025 4:27 pm IST
Left to Right: Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Barrera, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem

Over 1,300 artists, including Mark Ruffalo, who played the iconic role of Hulk in the Avengers universe, have decided not to work with Israeli institutions involved in the mass killings of Palestinians in Gaza.

Some of them involve Hollywood A-listers, including Olivia Colman, Mike Lerner, Ayo Edebiri, Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton and Javier Bardem, who released a statement on Monday, September 8, decried the “unrelenting horror” in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children.

“Inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa, we pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions – including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies – that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

Historically, Hollywood has been pro-Israel. However, the tide seems to change with several prominent artists announcing their solidarity with the people of Palestine and urging governments to stop complying with the ongoing military operation.

In 2023, five-time Oscar winner Susan Sarandon was dropped by her talent company after she signed the pledge. Melissa Barrera, who also joined the boycott call, lost her role in the horror franchise Scream over social media posts critical of Israel. Melissa Barrera lost her role in the hit horror franchise Scream after she posted in support of Palestinians.  

A week ago, The Voice of Hind Rajab, which tells the story of a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was trapped in a car with slain family members before Israeli soldiers also killed her, received a 23-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The movie centres on Rajab’s heart-wrenching calls to rescuers while under Israeli fire in Gaza City.

