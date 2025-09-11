Over 150 Telugu people airlifted from Nepal: Andhra minister Lokesh

Around 157 natives from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Nepal amidst the unrest, safely returned home on Thursday, September 11.

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, as many as 217 people are stranded in Nepal amidst the unrest in the Himalayan country. “So far, 34 people from Hetauda and Simikot have been safely deported to India,” IT minister Nara Lokesh stated on X.

AP Govt’s #Nepal rescue mission of stranded Telugu people has made excellent progress. Here’s the 1:30 PM update:

✅154 Telugus cleared for boarding at Kathmandu (incl. 10 incoming passengers from Pokhara)

✅ 10 passengers landed safely from Pokhara on a charter flight in… pic.twitter.com/9nxWKUvTVL — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 11, 2025

He informed that the government has activated its real-time governance command centre in Amaravati and set up an emergency helpline at AP Bhavan in the national capital to coordinate the entire rescue.

“Efforts have been made since morning (Wednesday) to evacuate Telugu people stranded in Nepal. Arrangements have been made to safely bring back 217 people stranded across 12 locations in Nepal,” said Lokesh, addressing a press conference.

Stranded Telugus evacuated in Nepal

The first evacuation involved 22 people from Hetauda city. They were shifted to the Bihar border town of Motihari, from where arrangements have been made to bring them to Andhra Pradesh.

A special charter flight carrying 12 stranded Telugus from Simikot took off for Nepalganj (India Border). From there, the group travelled to Lucknow and flew to Hyderabad.

Another 10 passengers were brought safely from Pokhara on a charter flight to Kathmandu airport, where a special flight arranged by the AP government took them back home.

The commercial aircraft, which departed from Delhi, has already reached Kathmandu to facilitate onward travel for the stranded citizens to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the release added.

Nepal protests

Student-led anti-government protests alleging blatant corruption marred Nepal, resulting in the death of at least 25 people and over 400 injuries, according to local media reports.

Roads were blocked, vehicles were set on fire, and widespread arson was reported.

Demonstrators took to the streets shouting slogans such as “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” (KP thief, leave the country), “Don’t kill students” and “Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders” in multiple parts of the capital.

Also Read Nepal protests: Former chief justice Sushila Karki chosen as interim leader

Nepal’s Parliament building was set on fire and several private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) and Sher Bahadur Deuba, as well as energy minister Deepak Khadka, were targeted.

On September 9, amid escalating chaos and a clear breakdown of law and order, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced his resignation. Two days later, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed as the country’s interim leader.