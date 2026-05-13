Over 1K nurses to soon join Telangana health department

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday, May 12, distributed appointment letters to 1,919 nursing officers freshly recruited in the department.

The programmer was held on Tuesday evening at Osmania Medical College in Koti, following the International Nurses Day celebrations organised at Niloufer Hospital.

“It is a matter of great happiness that the appointment letters are being distributed on International Nurses Day,” the minister said, adding that the day would remain memorable all their lives.

Also Read International Nurses Day celebration held at Niloufer Hospital

9,000 nursing posts filled since 2024

Around 13,000 posts have been filled in the Health Department in the past two years, including appointments of 1,257 lab technicians, 623 civil assistant surgeon specialists, and 132 assistant professors.

With the addition of 1,919 nursing officers, the government has filled around 9,000 nursing posts, including 6,956 nursing officer posts recruited earlier. Recruitment for another 5,000 posts is underway and the results for nearly 2,000 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts will be announced soon, he said.

On delay at pharmacist recruitment process, Narsimha assured that it would be taken up soon.

Telangana has three Midwifery Training Colleges offering a total of 90 seats. Narsimha shared the government’s plans to gradually introduce Midwifery Training courses in all state-funded nursing colleges to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services, thereby increasing the number of normal deliveries in government hospitals.

Highlighting expansion in nursing education, the minister said the government plans to set up a Nursing Directorate soon. “We have already constructed 19 new government colleges providing 960 seats. Moreover, we are providing training in English, German and Japanese languages at government colleges to students who wish to work abroad,” he said

Around 1.8 lakh registered nurses are currently serving across the state.