International Nurses Day celebration held at Niloufer Hospital

During the programme, Prabhakar felicitated the nurses for their dedicated services to society.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 12th May 2026 9:22 pm IST
Ponnam Prabhakar at International Nurses Day celebration at Niloufer Hospital
Ponnam Prabhakar at International Nurses Day celebration at Niloufer Hospital

Hyderabad: International Nurses Day was celebrated at Niloufer Hospital on Tuesday, May 12, in Hyderabad, with Poonam Prabhakar, Transport and Backwards Class Welfare Minister, attending as the chief guest.

The programme was attended by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, Hyderabad District Collector Priyanka Ala, District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Venkat, Niloufer Hospital Superintendent Dr Vijay Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer Ramakrishna, nurses, and hospital staff.

Group photo of nurses and staff celebrating International Nurses Day at Niloufer Hospital.

During the programme, Prabhakar felicitated the nurses for their dedicated services to society. “Nursing is a profession deeply rooted in service and compassion, and honouring nurses is a way of recognising their invaluable contribution to healthcare,” said the minister, addressing the gathering.

Subhan Bakery

He acknowledged the nurses and their continuous efforts to care for patients despite the constant challenges and pressures in a hospital.

“Even when treatment accounts for 50 per cent of recovery, the remaining 50 per cent depends on the care, support, and service provided by nurses,” said Prabhakar.

Group of nurses and officials celebrating International Nurses Day at Niloufer Hospital event.

Niloufer Hospital has a decades-long history of providing healthcare services to children, the minister said, noting that the hospital receives nearly 1,500 outpatients per day and has around 2,000 inpatient beds.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Prabhakar said nurses play an important role in protecting public health and serve as the backbone of the medical sector by working day and night with a commitment to patient care.

He recalled the nurses’ tremendous service during the COVID-19 pandemic and remarked that their fearless work during the critical situation will remain unforgettable.

The Transport Minister praised nurses for providing not only medical care but also instilling courage and confidence among patients, thereby becoming symbols of humanity and compassion.

Damodar Raja Narasimha, the Health and Medical Cabinet Minister, will distribute the appointment letters, Prabhakar informed the nurses. He emphasised that quality service in government hospitals ensures better healthcare access for the poor and underprivileged. The contribution of nurses towards building a healthy society is invaluable, he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 12th May 2026 9:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button