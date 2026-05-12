International Nurses Day celebration held at Niloufer Hospital

Hyderabad: International Nurses Day was celebrated at Niloufer Hospital on Tuesday, May 12, in Hyderabad, with Poonam Prabhakar, Transport and Backwards Class Welfare Minister, attending as the chief guest.

The programme was attended by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, Hyderabad District Collector Priyanka Ala, District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Venkat, Niloufer Hospital Superintendent Dr Vijay Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer Ramakrishna, nurses, and hospital staff.

During the programme, Prabhakar felicitated the nurses for their dedicated services to society. “Nursing is a profession deeply rooted in service and compassion, and honouring nurses is a way of recognising their invaluable contribution to healthcare,” said the minister, addressing the gathering.

He acknowledged the nurses and their continuous efforts to care for patients despite the constant challenges and pressures in a hospital.

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“Even when treatment accounts for 50 per cent of recovery, the remaining 50 per cent depends on the care, support, and service provided by nurses,” said Prabhakar.

Niloufer Hospital has a decades-long history of providing healthcare services to children, the minister said, noting that the hospital receives nearly 1,500 outpatients per day and has around 2,000 inpatient beds.

Prabhakar said nurses play an important role in protecting public health and serve as the backbone of the medical sector by working day and night with a commitment to patient care.

He recalled the nurses’ tremendous service during the COVID-19 pandemic and remarked that their fearless work during the critical situation will remain unforgettable.

The Transport Minister praised nurses for providing not only medical care but also instilling courage and confidence among patients, thereby becoming symbols of humanity and compassion.

Damodar Raja Narasimha, the Health and Medical Cabinet Minister, will distribute the appointment letters, Prabhakar informed the nurses. He emphasised that quality service in government hospitals ensures better healthcare access for the poor and underprivileged. The contribution of nurses towards building a healthy society is invaluable, he added.