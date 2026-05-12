TIMS Sanathnagar to be developed as cardiac care center: Health Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, May 11, asked officials to develop Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Sanathnagar, as a cardiac care centre.

Narasimha said that the hospital should also offer organ transplantation. In a review meeting, he assessed the progress of the cath lab and organ transplant theatres, which would provide advanced cardiac procedures and organ transplant surgeries at the hospital.

Hon’ble Health Minister @DamodarCilarapu reviewed the trial run of services at #TIMS Sanathnagar and directed officials to ensure comprehensive, patient-centric healthcare. He stressed strengthening medical and support services, while fast-tracking preparations to develop TIMS as… pic.twitter.com/i2hdMgio7O — Office of Minister for Health, Telangana (@TelanganaHealth) May 12, 2026

Officials informed the minister that cath lab installation works had been completed and were ready for trial runs. The minister stressed that non-medical support systems, including sanitation and security, should also function efficiently.

Canteens for patients

Narasimha directed officials to provide canteens for patients and their attendants and also make arrangements for a dharmashala for attendants staying at the hospital.

Also Read TIMS Sanath Nagar launches trial run; OP services begin today

Officials informed him that outpatient services are currently being provided in 22 departments as part of the trial phase.

They also said that operating theatres are ready for surgeries and that installation of advanced diagnostic equipment, including CT Scan, MRI and digital X-ray machines, has been completed.

According to officials, diagnostic equipment installations have been completed, and test runs are currently underway.