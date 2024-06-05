Over 1M people in Gaza may face death, starvation by mid-July: UN

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has said that more than one million people, almost half of the population of Gaza Strip, are expected to face death and starvation by mid-July.

This came in a statement regarding its early warning report for the period between June and October 2024 regarding places experiencing a hunger crisis and where acute food insecurity is expected to worsen.

Also Read Over 15,000 Gaza children killed by Israel since Oct 7

In a report on Wednesday, June 5, the FAO said, “The ongoing conflict in Palestine is expected to further aggravate already catastrophic levels of acute hunger, with starvation and death already taking place, alongside the unprecedented death toll, widespread destruction and displacement of nearly the total population of the Gaza Strip – the report warns.”

“In mid-March 2024, famine was projected to occur by the end of May in the two northern governorates of the Gaza Strip, unless hostilities ended, full access was granted to humanitarian agencies, and essential services were restored.”

The FAO report indicated that acute food insecurity will worsen further in 18 regions experiencing hunger crises, and stressed the need to provide urgent assistance to prevent hunger, especially in Gaza and Sudan.

The report pointed out that the situation in Mali, Palestine, South Sudan and Sudan continues to raise concerns at the highest level.

Also Read Slovenia officially recognises Palestine as a state

“The daunting prospects highlighted in this report should serve as a wake-up call to all of us,” FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said.

“We need to spearhead the shift from responding to crises after they occur to more proactive anticipatory approaches, prevention, and resilience building to help vulnerable communities cope with upcoming shocks.”

“Acting ahead of crises can save lives, reduce food shortages and protect livelihoods at a much lower cost than a not timely humanitarian response,” he added.