Over 20 Telangana govt schoolgirls hospitalised after inhaling pesticides

Hyderabad: Nearly 25 female students from Gurukul school in Manthani were shifted to Peddapalli government hospital on Monday, October 28 due to an infection. The incident occurred in Mutharam mandal of Peddpalli district.

The students experienced severe coughing, after which they were shifted to the hospital. Following the preliminary testing, doctors at the hospital said, “There seems to be an infection due to inhaling pesticides that are being sprayed in the Gurukul surroundings. It isn’t a case of food poisoning.”

In another case, the principal of Telangana Residential School and Junior College (boys) Peddapur, Metpalli, Jagital, was suspended on charges of negligence following the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Collector B Satya Prasad, who ordered an inquiry into the incident, visited the school on Saturday, July 27, and confirmed the principal’s negligence. Consequently, the collector suspended Principal K Vidhyasagar.

According to reports, 13-year-old Rajarapu Ganaditya, a Class 8 student, suffered seizures in the early hours of Friday, July 26 and died on the way to the hospital. The victim’s parents allege that the school management, instead of immediately taking him to the hospital, contacted them to come to the hostel and take him themselves.