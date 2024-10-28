Over 20 Telangana govt schoolgirls hospitalised after inhaling pesticides

It was earlier suspected that the girls suffered from food poisoning.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 28th October 2024 1:08 pm IST
Over 20 Telangana govt schoolgirls hospitalised after inhaling pesticides
Peddapalli government hospital doctors interact with media

Hyderabad: Nearly 25 female students from Gurukul school in Manthani were shifted to Peddapalli government hospital on Monday, October 28 due to an infection. The incident occurred in Mutharam mandal of Peddpalli district.

The students experienced severe coughing, after which they were shifted to the hospital. Following the preliminary testing, doctors at the hospital said, “There seems to be an infection due to inhaling pesticides that are being sprayed in the Gurukul surroundings. It isn’t a case of food poisoning.”

In another case, the principal of Telangana Residential School and Junior College (boys) Peddapur, Metpalli, Jagital, was suspended on charges of negligence following the death of a 13-year-old boy.

Also Read
Telangana: Principal suspended for negligence after student’s death

Collector B Satya Prasad, who ordered an inquiry into the incident, visited the school on Saturday, July 27, and confirmed the principal’s negligence. Consequently, the collector suspended Principal K Vidhyasagar.

According to reports, 13-year-old Rajarapu Ganaditya, a Class 8 student, suffered seizures in the early hours of Friday, July 26 and died on the way to the hospital. The victim’s parents allege that the school management, instead of immediately taking him to the hospital, contacted them to come to the hostel and take him themselves.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 28th October 2024 1:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button