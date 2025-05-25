Over 200 commuters held for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: As the drive against drunk driving continues, Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 252 offenders on Saturday, May 24.

The operation saw the seizure of 199 two-wheelers, 10 three-wheelers, and 43 four-wheelers.

Among the offenders, 228 were found with blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels ranging between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml. Meanwhile, 18 offenders had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml. Alarmingly, six drivers were caught with dangerously high BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml.

All those arrested will be produced before the court for legal proceedings.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

The Cyberabad traffic police emphasized the dangers of drunk driving pointing out that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and encourages risky behaviour, all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.