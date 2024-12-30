Over 20K candidates attend Telangana MHSRB exam

Hyderabad: As many as 20,600 candidates attended the Telangana Medical Health Service Recruitment Board (MHSRB) exam on Sunday, December 29.

The MHSRB conducted a computer based test for recruiting multiple purpose health assistants which was open to female candidates only. It is to be noted that a total of 24,268 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 84 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

The Telangana MHSRB has been conducting the recruitment exams to fill various state health department posts. In November this year, the MHSRB conducted an exam for recruiting grade 2 pharmacists; for which 24,578 candidates appeared out 27,101 applicants.