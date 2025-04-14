Over 250 ex-Israeli intelligence officials urge end to Gaza war, return of hostages

Jerusalem: More than 250 former officials of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency have signed a letter urging the government to immediately end the war in the Gaza Strip and bring about the release of the Israeli hostages still held there, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News reported.

According to the report, the signatories include three former Mossad chiefs: Danny Yatom, Efraim Halevy, and Tamir Pardo, as well as dozens of other veteran officials in the service.

The ex-Mossad members said, “Continued fighting endangers the lives of the hostages and our soldiers, and every possibility must be exhausted to reach an agreement that will end the suffering. We call on the government to make courageous decisions and act responsibly for the country’s security.”

They expressed support for hundreds of military aircrew members, in reserve or retired, who signed a similar letter, calling for a cessation of hostilities and the return of the hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the publication of the aircrew members’ letter on Thursday, Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar decided to terminate the service of active reservists among the signatories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the dismissal decision and lashed out at such letters, calling the signatories “an extremist fringe group” attempting to “break Israeli society from within.”

Also on Sunday, about 200 Israeli military doctors signed a petition with the same demand for stopping the fighting and bringing home the hostages, according to several media outlets that published a copy of the letter.

“The continued fighting in Gaza is primarily intended to serve political and personal interests, without any security purpose, and endangers the lives of soldiers and hostages,” it said.

Hamas took 251 hostages to Gaza during its October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. Currently, 59 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with 24 of them still believed to be alive.

Israel and Hamas reached a three-phase, ceasefire-for-hostages deal in January. However, negotiations on the second phase face an impasse after the first six-week phase expired on March 1. Israel then resumed military operations in Gaza on March 18 amid the ceasefire deadlock.