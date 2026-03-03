Over 250 flights cancelled at four airports amid escalating conflict in Gulf

Mumbai: More than 250 flights were cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai airports on Tuesday, March 3, due to the Middle East conflict, officials said.

For the fourth day, flight operations continued to be disrupted as airlines cancelled flights amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

As many as 80 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while 107 services were cancelled at the Mumbai airport, the officials said.

In Bangalore, at least 42 flights have been cancelled for the day.

In a post on X, Chennai airport said 30 flights have been cancelled. The numbers include departures and arrivals.

Since the Middle East crisis erupted on February 28, Indian airlines have cancelled 1,117 international flights in the last three days.

“Given the changing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may be subject to delays or operational adjustments,” Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Some airlines partially restarted operations

Some airlines, including Emirates, have partially started operations to and from the Middle East.

An official said 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight EK513 enroute to Dubai returned to the national capital due to airspace restrictions, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi airport handles more than 1,300 flights daily.

Delhi airport handles more than 1,300 flights daily.

Meanwhile, Air India operated a flight from Dubai to Delhi carrying 149 passengers on Tuesday.

“We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East,” the airline said in a post on X.

The official said on Tuesday early morning, an Emirates flight EK512 from Dubai landed at the Delhi airport.

In the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel that started on February 28, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. In retaliation, Iran is firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations around the Gulf.