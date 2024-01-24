Over 25K carpets rolled out daily at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

More than 25,000 carpets are rolled out daily at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia for the comfort of worshipers and pilgrims.

The carpets are daily sterilized and perfumed using top-quality fresheners to ensure cleanliness and fragrance for worshippers.

The carpets at the Prophet’s Mosque are luxurious, strong, thick, and can withstand heavy human loads, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They have a dense texture and stable color, which are resistant to frequent washing.

Each carpet has an electronic chip that tracks its location and the time of sweeping, perfuming, lifting, and moving it to re-wash and sterilize it.

It is noteworthy that, Each carpet’s electronic chip can be read using (RFID) which can provide detailed information about their manufacture, usage, location, washing times, and movements within the Prophet’s Mosque.