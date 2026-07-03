Over 2cr Enumeration Forms distributed in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, on Friday, July 3, said that more than 2.01 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed to voters under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, while directing Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to strictly adhere to door-to-door distribution as mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As of July 3, a total of 2,01,24,411 Enumeration Forms, accounting for 36.30 per cent of the electorate, have been distributed across the state. Of these, 12,07,432 forms (2.18 per cent) have already been digitised.

The CEO’s office also said that 54,823 voters, or 0.10 per cent of the electorate, have submitted their Enumeration Forms online.

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During the verification process, 17,688 electors (0.03 per cent) have been marked under the “ASDDO” (absent, shifted, dead and duplicate) category. In addition, officials have identified 264 untraceable or absent electors, 6,828 permanently shifted electors, 8,853 deceased electors, 1,636 voters who were already enrolled elsewhere, and 107 cases under other categories.

The CEO’s office said that while the Special Intensive Revision exercise is progressing smoothly across Karnataka, it has received certain complaints alleging that some Booth Level Officers were not conducting door-to-door distribution of Enumeration Forms.

In response, the office said that strict instructions have been issued through a government communication dated July 3, 2026, directing all BLOs to carry out mandatory house-to-house visits in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office further stated that voters who face difficulties in filling out the Enumeration Forms can visit designated Voter Facilitation Centres for assistance. It added that awareness campaigns are also being undertaken to inform electors about the available support during the ongoing revision process.

According to the CEO’s office, Karnataka had a total of 5,54,32,314 electors on the electoral roll as of June 16, 2026. Enumeration Forms have been printed and supplied to all BLOs for distribution.

The house-to-house enumeration and digitisation process commenced on June 30 and will continue until July 29.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Friday alleged that illegal birth certificates were being issued through cyber centres in Karnataka after the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene.

Shobha Karandlaje further urged the Chief Election Commissioner to immediately intervene against what she described as a “parallel” Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls allegedly initiated by the Karnataka State Election Commission (KSEC) in Assembly constituencies falling within the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Karandlaje also wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, seeking urgent intervention over the alleged dilution of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday alleged that the Karnataka government was misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and conducting the exercise from mosques instead of following the Election Commission’s prescribed procedures.

Acting on complaints that Enumeration Forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were being distributed from offices instead of through door-to-door visits, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbu Kumar on Friday directed all Deputy Commissioners in the state to ensure strict compliance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

–IANS

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