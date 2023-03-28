Over 3 dozen cyber crime hotspots detected in 9 states: Sources

The states where the cyber crime hotspots have been located include Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, they said.

New Delhi: More than three dozen towns and villages of nine states — from Delhi to Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat to Assam — have become cyber crime hotspots which are being closely monitored by law enforcement agencies, sources said on Tuesday.

Besides, a number of hostile countries have been trying for long to cripple India’s financial system and national security grid where additional preventive measures are put in place by the government.

The emerging cyber crime hotspot cities, towns and villages are: Mewat, Bhiwani, Nuh, Palwal, Manota, Hasanpur, Hathan Gaon (all in Haryana), Ashok Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Shakarpur, Harkesh Nagar, Okhla, Azadpur (all in Delhi), Banka, Begusarai, Jamui, Nawada, Nalanda, Gaya (Bihar), Barpeta, Dhubri, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon (Assam), Jamtara, Deoghar (Jharkhand), Asansol, Durgapur (West Bengal), Ahmedabad, Surat (Gujarat), Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) and Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh).

The foreign cyber attackers mostly belong to countries like China, Pakistan and T rkiye, sources said.

