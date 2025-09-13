Over 3,000 police deployed for Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 3000 policemen have been deployed as the city police remains on high alert for the Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad, scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14.

The procession will take place on the designated routes in the twin cities of Hyderabad, with additional forces assigned in Cyberabad and Rachakonda areas.

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee will take out the procession from Makkah Masjid in Charminar after the ‘Zahoor prayers.’ The procession will pass through Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Madina Building, Salarjung Museum, Mandi Mir Alam, Etebar Chowk and culminate at the Moghalpura Old Volta Hotel.

Four more processions will be taken out from Falaknuma, Misrigunj and Charminar to different parts of the city.

Also Read Traffic restrictions announced for Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad

With a large number of worshippers, elaborate arrangements have been made in coordination with Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, Commissioner’s Task Force, City Quick Response Team, City Rapid Action Force and local police.

While pickets of police personnel are stationed at various places of worship and prayers across Hyderabad, the Rapid Action Force is positioned at prominent places, including Charminar, Moosa Bowli, Puranapul, Nagulchinta and Shahalibanda.

Police have urged organisers to stick to the timings allotted for the procession. Young worshippers should refrain from performing stunts to avoid disturbance. Police have warned of strict action against anyone found using DJ systems during the processions.