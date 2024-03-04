‘Over 30k got jobs in 3 months since Cong took over,’ claims Telangana CM

Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to 5,192 newly appointed lecturers, teachers, constables and medical staff at LB Stadium here on Monday, March 4.

As many as 543 degree college lecturers, 1,463 junior college lecturers, 2,632 trained graduate teachers (TGT), 479 constables and 75 medical staff received job offers from the government.

The Telangana CM claims that 30,000 people have received employment opportunities in just three months of the Congress government coming to power.

“This is not for publicity or propaganda. We want to create confidence and win the trust of lakhs of unemployed youth in the state. More such programmes will be organised in the future to give inspiration and instil confidence to the unemployed,” he said to a cheering crowd.

Studied in govt school, says Revanth

Thanking his teachers, chief minister revealed that he is a government school product. “I studied in a government school and today, I am the chief minister solely because of the education imparted to me by my teachers,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy urges teachers to teach English to their students so that they are not mocked



He said that his English speaking skills are being mocked by people who studied in Guntur Gudivada.



“The teaching profession is a social responsibility. They must teach young minds how to lead a life with values and social responsibility along with education. Discussion on drug addiction, good touch and bad touch should be encouraged,” he said.

He added that he was often mocked for his poor English skills. “In countries like China, Germany and Japan, people do not speak English. Instead, they speak their mother tongue. And these are developed [ed nations, competing with the world in every sector,” he said, adding, “English is a language. It is a useful skill to find a job anywhere in the world.”

Kodangal to get model Gurukul school

Emphasizing the need to instil good communication skills in children, chief minister Revanth Reddy announced a model Gurukul school in Kodangal constituency, which is Revanth Reddy’s Assembly constituency.

Diverging more details, the chief minister said that the Rs 150 crore school spread over 25 acres of land, will have an integrated campus for SC, ST and minority communities.

“We will establish a single-teacher school in every kilometre, a primary school every 3 km, an upper primary school every 5 km, a high school every 10 km, a junior college in every mandal center and a degree college in every constituency, an engineering college in each revenue division and a medical college in each district,” he said.

BRS exploited Telangana

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, CM Revanth said KCR’s party exploited the state in the name of Telangana martyrs.

“They (BRS government) stayed in the farmhouses leaving countless young unemployed men and women in the lurch. Parents spent their hard-earned money to send their children to coaching centres in Ashok Nagar and Dilsukhnagar for competitive exam preparations,” the chief minister said.