Over 320,000 Saudis join labor market in 2022

Riyadh: About 320,574 Saudi men and women joined the labor market during the year 2022, an increase of 9.29 per cent on an annual basis, bringing the total number of working citizens to about 3.77 million male and female employees.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, the number of Saudi women in the labor market during 2022 reached about 200,824, an increase of 15.82 per cent, bringing the total number of Saudi working women to about 1.47 million women.

As for the number of Saudi mens joining the employment market, it amounted to about 119,750 employees, an increase of 5.49 per cent, bringing the total number of Saudi working men to 2.3 million employees.

The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) had recently revealed that the unemployment rate for Saudis had declined to its lowest historical levels at 8 per cent by the end of 2022, compared to 11 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The unemployment rate among Saudi males reached 4.2 per cent n the fourth quarter of 2022, and the unemployment rate among Saudi females decreased to 15.4 per cent.

The rate of participation of Saudis in the labor market stabilized at 52.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The total unemployment rate for the working-age population was about 4.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 5.8 per cent during the previous quarter.

The authority confirmed that 53.1 per cent of Saudis employed in the public sector, while 46.6 per cent worked in the private sector, while the number of non-Saudis working in the private sector reached 71.6 per cent.