Over 325 buses Booked for Siddaramothsava birthday event in Karnataka

Bengaluru: More than 325 buses of the Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation have been booked for the celebration of 75th birth anniversary program of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Davangere, till Sunday.

Hundreds of more buses are expected to be booked for the anniversary program on August 3, 2022.

Buses were booked from all across the state, as many as 50 buses were booked in the Bagalkote district, 90 buses have been booked in Haveri, 85 in Gadug and 90 in the Dharwad district. This is expected to fetch an income of approximately Rs. 39 lakh to the organization.

A huge court of representatives and leaders of the district came forward to show their strength by taking a large number of people to their program as Siddaramaiah brings in a better probability of winning the elections and claiming the post of Chief Minister.

Preparations are underway to invite and take five to six thousand workers from each assembly constituency of the district.

As per the information, a large number of activists are expected to join in the event from the Badami assembly constituency of the district which is Siddaramaiah’s constituency. However, other people from villages are expected to reach the even in vehicles like crusher, tempo because of the unavailability of buses.

Meanwhile, leaders are prepared to leave in their own vehicles with their close friends.

“There are three more days left in the program. Many people have already inquired about bus booking. More buses are likely to be booked,” said the officials of the North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

As expected some Northwestern districts will see huge traffic disturbance as hundreds of buses will be travelling, the major disturbance will be seen in the rural areas.

Shravan month devotees who were planning to travel on August 3, are seeing major unavailability of buses due to the high bookings.