Over 3K booked for reckless driving in Malkajgiri, Rs 38.54L fine imposed

Hyderabad: As many as 3,142 cases were booked and a fine of Rs 38.54 lakh imposed on motorists caught driving on the wrong side of the road, the Malkajgiri Traffic Police released a statement on Monday, May 18.

A special drive was conducted focusing primarily on wrong-side driving, unauthorised shortcuts, dangerous overtaking, sudden lane changes, zig-zag movement, and other reckless acts.

Trimulgherry Traffic Police Station recorded the largest number of cases at 196 and the highest fine at Rs 2,42,700.

Uppal Traffic Police Station registered only 27 cases with Rs 32,900 fine imposed.

Motorists are urged to follow designated routes, use proper U-turns, maintain lane discipline, and avoid dangerous manoeuvres.