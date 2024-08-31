Over 5.7M worshippers perform prayers at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Riyadh: The Prophet’s Mosque in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Madinah city received 5,735,016 worshippers last week.

This comes amid integrated services provided by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to serve and care for worshipers and visitors.

The authority-issued statistics showed that 258,752 visitors performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, following organizational procedures to control crowd movement and schedule optional prayers for men and women, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The statistics also showed that 26,811 people benefited from translation services. Field services included the sterilization and disinfection of 25,225 liters of water.

Additionally, 1,590 tons of Zamzam water were distributed, and 196 samples were collected for examination and analysis.

To support fasting individuals, 257,277 Iftar meals were distributed at designated locations within the Prophet’s Mosque.

Following the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah, numerous pilgrims travelled to Madinah to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and explore other Islamic landmarks.

In 2023, more than 280 million worshippers prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.