Over 500 Andhra people stranded in Middle East return

Amaravati: Over 500 people from Andhra Pradesh, who were stranded in Middle East due to the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran, have returned to the state, a non-resident Telugu society office bearer said.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society president, Ravi Vemuru, said that most of those passengers were travelling on temporary visas or were transit passengers stranded in different Gulf countries, while those employed there largely continued their work.

“Over 500 people came back to Andhra Pradesh, and nearly 400 people contacted us seeking assistance, and we facilitated their return. Many others travelled on their own through commercial flights,” Vemuru told PTI.

The affected passengers were brought back from countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman through a combination of direct flights and transit arrangements, he said.

In some cases, passengers were shifted from Dubai to Muscat before flying to India, while others were flown directly, including on private flight services operating from Fujairah.

Vemuru said a small group of about 50 people, mainly pastors who travelled to Bahrain for a conference, remain stranded due to a lack of direct flights.

Authorities are exploring options to move them (a group of nearly 50 people) through Saudi Arabia, possibly through Dammam or Riyadh, after earlier attempts to arrange transit visas faced procedural hurdles.

The president said most Indians working in the Gulf countries, including oil and gas workers and government employees classified as essential workers, cannot leave as they are categorised as essential workers.

The state coordinated assistance for those who contacted authorities, while Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi also helped in facilitating the travel arrangements, he added.