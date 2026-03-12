Over 500 Indian passengers stranded in Doha return home

Doha: More than 500 Indian nationals stranded in Qatar have travelled to New Delhi and other destinations on Qatar Airways flights on Wednesday, March 11.

In an update on X, the Embassy of India in Doha said said Qatar Airways facilitated the travel of the passengers as part of efforts to assist Indians affected by the prevailing regional situation.

The embassy added that two additional flights are scheduled to operate on March 12 — one each to New Delhi and Mumbai — to help more Indian nationals return home.

The embassy has also kept its three 24/7 helplines open for Indians seeking assistance.

Embassy of India staff provide passport services to Indian nationals in Doha on March 11, 2026. Photo: X

It also stated that it is prioritising the rapid issuance of passports for Indian nationals. In view of the current situation, the embassy is accepting passport applications throughout the week. Tatkal passports are being issued within one to two days to meet urgent travel requirements.

The move comes amid the ongoing Israel–US–Iran conflict, which has severely disrupted flight operations across the Gulf region.

Dubai and Doha airports — among the world’s busiest transit hubs — have been heavily affected, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and prompting airlines to cancel nearly 40,000 flights. Reuters described it as the aviation sector’s biggest disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its advisory, the embassy urged Indian nationals to follow alerts and warning messages issued through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines.

Residents were also cautioned against approaching unidentified objects, debris or fragments and advised to report such items immediately by calling Qatar’s emergency number, 999.