Over 50cr Jan Dhan accounts opened in 9 yrs

Deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued in these accounts free of cost

New Delhi: The total number of Jan Dhan accounts have crossed 50 crore as on August 9, 2023, nine years since the scheme was launched in August 2014.

According to information provided by banks, out of these Jan Dhan accounts, 56 percent accounts belong to women and 67 percent accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas.

The deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued in these accounts free of cost.

The average balance in these Jan Dhan accounts is Rs 4,076 and more than 5.5 crore accounts are receiving direct benefit transfer benefits, official sources said.

The Jan Dhan scheme offers multiple advantages to account holders such as a bank account without requirement of minimum balance, free of cost RuPay debit cards with inbuilt accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh and overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000.

