Over 6.7M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in one week

A total of 6,771,193 worshippers and visitors performed prayers last week at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

This comes amid integrated services provided by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to cater to the needs of the visitors.

The authority-issued statistics showed that 776,805 visitors greeted the Prophet and his two companions, while 468,963 performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, following organizational procedures to control crowd movement and schedule optional prayers for men and women, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The services provided multilingual communication assistance to 53,952 visitors from diverse nationalities.

Field services included providing 1,790 tons of Zamzam water and utilizing 30,320 liters of disinfectants for sanitation and disinfection purposes.

In addition to the testing and analysis of 202 water samples.

To support fasting individuals, 201,526 Iftar meals were distributed at designated locations within the Prophet’s Mosque.

After the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah, numerous pilgrims travelled to Madinah to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and explore other Islamic landmarks.

In 2023, more than 280 million worshippers prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.