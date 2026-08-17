Over 6 lakh Hyderabad voters flagged, highest in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has flagged over 60 lakh voters in Telangana, and, district-wise, the highest is in Hyderabad, as more than 6 lakh are listed in the electors with anomalies category.

In Telangana, out of 3,38,26,448 electors as on June 10, 2026, 2,64,87,213 submitted their forms, and their names have been listed in the draft list.

However, among those who have been listed in the draft list, 60,50,918 have been flagged due to anomalies in their details.

Constituency-wise voters flagged in Hyderabad

Out of 6,72,678 voters with anomalies in their details, 70,259 are in Bahadurpura constituency. It is followed by Chandrayangutta with 59,761 electors with anomalies.

The least anomalies are found in Secunderabad Cantt, as there are only 27,878 electors with anomalies in the constituency.

The following is the constituency-wise number of anomalies.

Constituency name Number of electors with anomalies Musheerabad 34,099 Malakpet 40,002 Amberpet 34,544 Khairatabad 38,856 Jubilee Hills 53,165 Sanathnagar 32,492 Nampally 47,214 Karwan 59,468 Goshamahal 39,226 Charminar 37,863 Chandrayangutta 59,761 Yakutpura 57,148 Bahadurpura 70,259 Secunderabad 40,703 Secunderabad Cantt 27,878

Types of anomalies

Electors are placed in the anomalies category based on the 2002 SIR details submitted during the enumeration phase.

Also Read 73 lakh deleted from Telangana voters list, Hyderabad sees highest

The following are the reasons for placing electors in the anomalies list:

Less than 9 months gap between progeny Less than 15 years age gap between parent and progeny Greater than 50 years age gap between progeny and parent Less than 40 years age gap between elector and grandparent Different parent name between current e-roll and last SIR Mapped with different relative type between current e-roll and last roll Mapped with father in the current roll and husband in the last SIR Different father in the current e-roll and last SIR in case of self Incorrect age difference between current and last SIR for self.

In case of anomalies, the voters need to prove their relation with the electors in the 2002 SIR list using ECI-listed documents.