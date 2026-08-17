Over 6 lakh Hyderabad voters flagged, highest in Bahadurpura

Among those who have been listed in the draft list, 60,50,918 have been flagged due to anomalies in their details.

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Over 6 lakh Hyderabad voters flagged, highest in Bahadurpura
Over 6 lakh Hyderabad voters flagged, highest in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has flagged over 60 lakh voters in Telangana, and, district-wise, the highest is in Hyderabad, as more than 6 lakh are listed in the electors with anomalies category.

In Telangana, out of 3,38,26,448 electors as on June 10, 2026, 2,64,87,213 submitted their forms, and their names have been listed in the draft list.

However, among those who have been listed in the draft list, 60,50,918 have been flagged due to anomalies in their details.

Subhan Bakery

Constituency-wise voters flagged in Hyderabad

Out of 6,72,678 voters with anomalies in their details, 70,259 are in Bahadurpura constituency. It is followed by Chandrayangutta with 59,761 electors with anomalies.

The least anomalies are found in Secunderabad Cantt, as there are only 27,878 electors with anomalies in the constituency.

The following is the constituency-wise number of anomalies.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Constituency nameNumber of electors with anomalies
Musheerabad34,099
Malakpet40,002
Amberpet34,544
Khairatabad38,856
Jubilee Hills53,165
Sanathnagar32,492
Nampally47,214
Karwan59,468
Goshamahal39,226
Charminar37,863
Chandrayangutta59,761
Yakutpura57,148
Bahadurpura70,259
Secunderabad40,703
Secunderabad Cantt27,878

Types of anomalies

Electors are placed in the anomalies category based on the 2002 SIR details submitted during the enumeration phase.

The following are the reasons for placing electors in the anomalies list:

  1. Less than 9 months gap between progeny
  2. Less than 15 years age gap between parent and progeny
  3. Greater than 50 years age gap between progeny and parent
  4. Less than 40 years age gap between elector and grandparent
  5. Different parent name between current e-roll and last SIR
  6. Mapped with different relative type between current e-roll and last roll
  7. Mapped with father in the current roll and husband in the last SIR
  8. Different father in the current e-roll and last SIR in case of self
  9. Incorrect age difference between current and last SIR for self.

In case of anomalies, the voters need to prove their relation with the electors in the 2002 SIR list using ECI-listed documents.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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