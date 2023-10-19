Over 7K licensed weapons surrendered in Hyderabad ahead of polls

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, Hyderabad police directed all licensed weapon holders to surrender their firearms. As of October 16, more than 7,000 weapons have been deposited at police stations across the city.

This order extends to Indian Army personnel, including officials and soldiers, along with VVIPs, who are required to deposit their licensed firearms at local police stations.

Under this directive, individuals who feel their personal safety might be compromised can request permission from the District Election Officer or Collector to retain their licensed weapon.

According to recent data, police have issued around 9,000 arms certificates to VVIPs, which includes police officials, political leaders, and business figures.

The majority of licensed weapon holders are situated in prominent areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Cyberabad.

DCP Madhapur G Sandeep confirmed that army officers are also bound by this regulation and must turn over their weapons to the police.

However, in cases where there is a genuine threat to the safety, they weapon holder have an option to approach the District Election Officer or District Collector for exemption.

In Hyderabad, the deadline for weapon collection was set for October 16, and nearly 90% of the licensed weapons have already been submitted to the respective police stations.

ACP Banjara Hills P Subbaiah stated that those who have not yet surrendered their weapons are being given additional time.

For those license holders currently abroad, arrangements are being made to facilitate the weapon collection process, with police utilizing passport details to coordinate the necessary actions.