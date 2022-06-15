Over One lakh Haj Pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Madinah: More than 100,000 pilgrims from all over the world have arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the annual Haj pilgrimage. As of Monday, 99,884 pilgrims had arrived in the Kingdom. In addition to the pilgrims who arrived on Tuesday.

According to a report issued by the Agency for Visit Affairs under the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Madinah, the number of pilgrims who arrived in the Kingdom on Monday reached 17,132, with two arriving via land ports.

The report provided broad statistical information for all Haj pilgrims who arrived in the Kingdom through all ports between June 13 and June 14. The total number of pilgrims that flew into the Kingdom was 99,884.

The overall number of Haj pilgrims that arrived at Prince Muhammad International Airport in Madinah on Monday was 13,123, which was in addition to the 73,891 pilgrims who arrived previously.

The report as well showed that the number of Haj pilgrims who left Madinah for Makkah on Monday through the Pilgrims’ Grouping Center in Madinah met 4,539 while the total number of pilgrims who fled through the centre stood at 9131 pilgrims. The number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah accounted for 68,543 pilgrims.

The agency is working hard to provide Haj pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque with a package of services. It carried out 189 investigation tours to assess the standard and quality of the housing of pilgrims and dealt with 285 cases of housing displacement and 37 cases of leaving the accommodation while the number of lost pilgrims who were guided to their housing reached 121 pilgrims.

The agency is also working to shorten the time it takes to complete the procedures for greeting the Haj pilgrims upon their arrival. This year, the average duration for completing processes for a pilgrim outside the airport lounge was 29 minutes, compared to 36 minutes during the 1440 Haj (2019).

The average duration for completing the processes for a pilgrim inside and outside the lounge for this year’s Haj is 102 minutes. According to the survey, the average time for completing processes on a pilgrimage trip under the Makkah Road Initiative was 55 minutes, compared to 60 minutes for Haj 1440.