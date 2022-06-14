Saudi Arabia: Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for Haj

Jeddah: The ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that people who are planning to perform Haj this year need to be fully immunized with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccination.

In less than 24 hours, the Saudi authorities have confirmed to lift various COVID-19 preventative measures, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places.

The ministry restated that all those intending to perform Haj this year must complete their immunisation program, with one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Public Health Authority.

The vaccine requirement is fed on the electric registration portal for this year’s Haj, which will assist one million pilgrims.

Talking about the recent decision related to the lift of COVID-19 measures, the authority no longer has to wear a face mask indoors, with the exception of Makkah’s Grand Mosque and Madinah’s Prophet’s Mosque.

The Tawakkalna app is no longer needed to enter events, activities, aeroplanes and public transport to show proof of vaccination.

However, the manager of any activity, event or public transport provider wishing to apply higher levels of protection can be excused from the decision.

On June 1, a press conference took place in the Jordanian capital Amman, Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah, ministry of Hajj and Umrah, says that a lot of measures are required to perform Haj this year, but, the safety of pilgrims and their safe return to their countries remain our priorities.

As the opening of registrations for Haj started, the ministry stressed that priority is given to those who have not previously performed rituals. The ministry also added that those not fully vaccinated as per Tawakkalna application would be denied a Haj permit.