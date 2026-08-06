Over Rs 75 crore spent on PM Modi’s foreign visits in 2026

New Delhi: Over Rs 180 crore was incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to 23 countries, including the US, the UK, France, China and Japan in 2025, according to data shared by the government.

According to the country-wise and year-wise data shared in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, August 6, the figure for the year 2026 so far stood at nearly Rs 74.58 crore. This includes the visit undertaken to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6 to July 11.

In their query, MPs Sanjay Singh and V Sivadasan asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for country-wise details of the foreign visits undertaken by the Prime Minister since 2021 and the total expenditure incurred on such visits, year-wise and visit-wise.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita shared the data in an annexure attached to his response.

“The details of foreign visits undertaken by the Prime Minister since 2021 and total expenditure incurred on each foreign visit, year-wise and visit-wise are placed at Annexure-I. For reference purposes, expenditure on Prime Minister’s foreign visits earlier was INR 10,74,27,363 (USA, 2011), INR 9,95,76,890 (Russia, 2013), INR 8,33,49,463 (France, 2011) and INR 6,02,23,484 (Germany, 2013). These figures show actual expenditure without adjusting for inflation or currency fluctuations,” he said.

According to the data, nearly Rs 187 crore was incurred on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to various countries in 2025.

France, US, Brazil among costliest overseas visits

The expenditure on visits to individual countries last year stood as – France (Rs 25,59,82,902), the US (Rs 16,54,84,302), Saudi Arabia (Rs 15,54,03,792.47), Brazil(Rs 17,72,22,144), China (Rs 10,59,90,561) and the UK (Rs 9,91,55,061.39) among other countries.

Other countries that Modi visited in 2025 include Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cyprus, Canada, Croatia, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Namibia, Maldives, Japan, Bhutan, South Africa, Jordan, Oman and Ethiopia.

In July 2025, the government had also shared data on the Prime Minister’s foreign visits in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, according to which the total expenditure figures related to his foreign trips from 2021 till 2024 stood at nearly Rs 295 crore.

The cumulative figures for the other four years are about Rs 109 crore (2024) spanning 16 countries, including Russia, Ukraine, the US and Brazil, nearly 93 crore (2023), Rs 55.82 crore (2022) and about Rs 36 crore (2021).

In 2021, Modi visited Bangladesh (Rs 1,00,71,288), the US (Rs 19,63,27,806), Italy (Rs 6,90,49,376) and the UK (Rs 8,57,41,408), according to the data.

Centre cites diplomacy, investment, technology gains

The MEA was also asked the country-wise details of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed during these visits, the investment commitments announced and the actual Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in India as a result thereof.

“High level visits by the Prime Minister are established means of fostering closer relations with foreign countries and promoting India’s engagements at bilateral, regional and global levels. These visits, and the understandings and agreements concluded therein facilitate the strengthening of partnerships across a wide range of sectors, including technology, innovation, trade and investment, defence and energy cooperation, and resilient supply chains, among others,” Margherita said.

In his 35-page response, he also shared country-wise details of MoUs signed during these visits in a separate annexure, adding the “total FDI received during April 2021-December 2025 period was USD 381.8 billion.”

The number of MoUs signed during the Prime Minister’s foreign visits since July 2021 stood at 316, according to the shared list.