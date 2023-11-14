Over six thousand fire accidents occurred in Hyderabad since 2019

Hyderabad: More than six thousand fire accidents have been recorded in Hyderabad since 2019. In these accidents, 46 people have lost their lives.

According to an RTI reply to activist Kareem Ansari by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, damages of over Rs 120 crore occurred due to these fire accidents in the city.

Over 1000 fire accidents took place in Hyderabad in 2022

In 2022, 1377 fire accidents have been reported in the city. Due to these accidents, damages worth over Rs 50 crore occurred. These fire accidents claimed 20 lives.

In the current year, till October 31, 1092 fire accidents were reported in the city, claiming six lives.

Following are the lives lost in fire accidents:

Year Number of fire accidents Damages (in Rs) Lives lost 2019 1431 163360650 8 2020 1238 121627027 3 2021 1387 183894500 9 2022 1377 504170479 20 2023 (Till October 31) 1092 235456844 6 Source: RTI reply

Fire Incidents Increasing in Telangana State last week I got RTI reply from Government of Telangana state Disaster and fire Service Department Hyderabad District stating that there is total 6525 Fire and rescue calls occurred from 2019 to till October 2023 in Only Hyderabad dist. pic.twitter.com/i1DejmibTL — Kareem Ansari کریم انصاری (@activistkareem) November 13, 2023

Bazarghat fire incident

The fire accident that took place in Bazarghat, Hyderabad is the most recent one. It claimed the lives of nine people.

The accident took place in a four-storied residential building in Bazarghat, Hyderabad.

The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents of rental apartments.

Following the fire accidents in Hyderabad, concerned authorities are making attempts to create awareness about fire safety.