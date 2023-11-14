Over six thousand fire accidents occurred in Hyderabad since 2019

Hyderabad: More than six thousand fire accidents have been recorded in Hyderabad since 2019. In these accidents, 46 people have lost their lives.
According to an RTI reply to activist Kareem Ansari by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, damages of over Rs 120 crore occurred due to these fire accidents in the city.
Over 1000 fire accidents took place in Hyderabad in 2022
In 2022, 1377 fire accidents have been reported in the city. Due to these accidents, damages worth over Rs 50 crore occurred. These fire accidents claimed 20 lives.
In the current year, till October 31, 1092 fire accidents were reported in the city, claiming six lives.
Following are the lives lost in fire accidents:
|Year
|Number of fire accidents
|Damages (in Rs)
|Lives lost
|2019
|1431
|163360650
|8
|2020
|1238
|121627027
|3
|2021
|1387
|183894500
|9
|2022
|1377
|504170479
|20
|2023 (Till October 31)
|1092
|235456844
|6
Bazarghat fire incident
The fire accident that took place in Bazarghat, Hyderabad is the most recent one. It claimed the lives of nine people.
The accident took place in a four-storied residential building in Bazarghat, Hyderabad.
The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents of rental apartments.
Following the fire accidents in Hyderabad, concerned authorities are making attempts to create awareness about fire safety.