Hyderabad: Traffic on the streets of Hyderabad is increasing at an alarming rate. According to news reports, Hyderabad is nearing a point where its vehicle population is almost equal to its human population. More than 86 lakh vehicles are choking the city’s 900 kilometer main-roads network. Experts warn that without urgent interventions in public transport and traffic policies, congestion and pollution will spiral further and make living conditions worse.

Hyderabad already holds the record for the highest vehicle density among all cities in India. The city has over 9,500 vehicles per kilometre on its major roads. Six years ago, this figure stood at 6,500 per km – as per a TOI report. Since then it has shown a sharp increase. The city’s main-road network is buckling under the weight of a vehicle population that continues to grow relentlessly, with 1,500 to 2,000 new registrations added every single day.

According to an article in The Hindu newspaper, the most congested regions are Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Financial district and Begumpet. The heavy traffic results in high levels of pollution. A daily check of the AQI levels in Hyderabad will easily reveal that the daily readings range between 160 to 170 on most days. That falls in the unhealthy category.

Localities used to be quiet

There was a time, about 30 years ago, when it was a pleasure to drive along the streets of Hyderabad. There used to be localities in Hyderabad and Secunderabad which were very peaceful. Marredpally, Banjara Hills, Tarnaka and neighbourhoods in the outskirts were among such areas. Nobody had heard of Hitech city, Gachibowli or Kondapur and there were not many cars.

Lanes in residential areas had small independent houses. But now those houses have been demolished and multi-storied apartment buildings have come up. In the small lanes where ten families were living, we now see a hundred families residing in it. Tall and shade-providing trees that existed in these lanes were axed long ago.

Plus and minus of IT boom

The boom in the IT industry, which did have its good effects such as providing good jobs to the youth, also had the effect of increasing the city’s human population as well as vehicle numbers. Nowadays, despite periodic road widening, every street is crammed with vehicles and smooth flow of traffic is only a dream. Every area of Hyderabad has turned into a nightmare for road users. The majority of office goers have to spend at least an hour to reach their office and another hour to return home.

The Secunderabad cantonment used to be a very peaceful and quiet place. Now we hesitate to venture into areas like Karkhana, Bolarum, Tadbund, Trimulgherry and Bowenpally.

Outlook has changed

Over a period of time, Hyderabad has seen many changes. For example, 50 years ago, Hyderabadis were well known for being laid back. No one was in a hurry and people were polite. But it is a different atmosphere now. People are less relaxed. There’s more hurry and worry and tension. The traditional social customs and culture of Hyderabad have vanished.

Nowadays, in every neighbourhood, even the small lanes are choked with traffic. There’s more stress on the water resources, drainage facilities and parking areas. This level of overcrowding leads to competition for the basic needs and tempers run short very easily.

Where can we walk ?

Fitness experts say that we should walk 10,000 steps every day. But where should the residents of Hyderabad walk ? Every pavement is used by hawkers, discarded construction material and garbage dumps. Then the GHMC in its wisdom, has planted trees on the pavement itself. So pedestrians have no option but to walk on the roads where vehicles are already trying to squeeze into every available inch of space.

One can’t walk briskly except for a few yards before one encounters an obstacle. In the early morning, the number of vehicles may be less but several doctors advise their patients not to go outdoors too early. Because it is at that time that the pollution level is at its peak. The hapless walker has to breathe in polluted air and petrol fumes emanating from the vehicles. Is this a way to improve one’s health or harm it ?

Then there’s noise pollution. From dawn till midnight, we have to put up with blaring horns from the heavy traffic. The traffic noise is stressful. All things considered, the quality of our lives is poor and it looks like it will always remain so. Our roads will always be overcrowded, traffic snarls will always be present, noise and air pollution will remain. Regardless of how well our city is doing on the economic front, we will have to live as prisoners of pollution and overpopulation.

What is the solution ?

The solution is that our cities need to be decongested. Satellite towns must be built around Hyderabad and every metropolis for that matter. Multi-storied apartment buildings should never be allowed in small lanes and small plots. It makes the entire locality more congested and unfit for comfortable living.

The way in which vehicles are parked also makes a big difference to the flow of traffic. It must be ensured that all vehicles are parked neatly in the parking slots. If they are left irresponsibly on the roadside, then the owners must be heavily fined.

It all depends on the traffic police’s and the GHMC’s efficiency and its approach to the problem. Plenty of parking space must be compulsorily constructed around every building keeping in mind that the population will increase further in the coming years. All this needs careful planning, cooperation and strict enforcement of rules. But it can be done. This aspect of life in Hyderabad must be given due importance in order to ensure a good future for the city’s residents.