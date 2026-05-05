Overflowing drain at GM Chawni leaves residents struggling for a week

Hyderabad: An overflowing drain near the Basthi Dawakhana in GM Chawni, Jangammet, has been causing significant hardship to local residents for over a week, with dirty water spilling onto the road and flowing all the way down to the railway bridge along the stretch connecting Quadri Chaman to Kandikal Gate.

The road is a busy thoroughfare, widely used as a shortcut between Kandikal Gate and Falaknuma Road, making the overflow a daily ordeal for both motorists and pedestrians.

Commuters on two-wheelers are frequently splashed by dirty water, which has also led to altercations on the road. “The dirty water is splashed on motorists and pedestrians alike. Some drivers end up fighting with other road users when it happens,” said Mohd Shukoor, a resident of the area.

The stench from the stagnant drain water has compounded the misery of those living in the area, forcing families to keep their doors and windows shut even in the peak of summer. “Imagine having to seal your home from the outside air in this heat because of the smell,” said Shahnaz Begum, another resident.

Locals are urging the authorities concerned to address the issue without further delay, warning that the situation is only likely to worsen if left unattended.