Overflowing drainage, dug-up roads: Tolichowki residents raise alarm

Hyderabad: Residents of Daulat Gulshan Colony in Tolichowki have had enough. An overflowing drainage system and a road that has been dug up since January 26 have made daily life increasingly difficult, and every attempt to get authorities to act, they say, has hit a wall.

Mohammad Abdul Sami, an advocate and general secretary of the colony’s welfare association, says the existing drainage pipeline has simply not kept pace with the colony’s growing population. The result is sewage water spills over onto the street roughly once every two weeks.

“The road works started on January 26, but we wanted the drainage issue sorted before the road was completed,” Sami told Saisat.com. “It’s been a month and nothing has moved. The overflowing sewage has now become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

He says the problem doesn’t stop at the colony’s boundaries. Residents of neighbouring Janaki Nagar Colony, Deluxe Colony and IAS Colony all pass through the area and are forced to wade through sewage water as well.

What has frustrated residents most is not just the delay, but the run-around. Every time they raise the issue, officers pass the buck to another department and the work on the ground stays exactly where it is.

Last Friday, March 2, offered a brief flicker of hope. A team arrived to lay a new sewage line, but left midway, citing technical difficulties.

“The road has been dug up since January,” Sami said. “We just want the concerned department, whether it’s the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or the Water Board, to come and finish the job.”