Owaisi appointed to JPC examining bills on removal of PM, CMs, ministers after arrest

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been appointed as a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked to examine the controversial bills that propose to remove any minister, chief minister, or prime minister from their office if they are arrested for 30 consecutive days for an offence punishable with five or more years of imprisonment.

Barrister @asadowaisi has been appointed as a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the three Bills that propose to remove any minister, chief minister, or prime minister from their office if they are arrested for 30 consecutive days for an offense punishable with five… pic.twitter.com/ncAp9fXajq — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 12, 2025

According to the Lok Sabha Bulletin issued on Wednesday, November 12, Owaisi is part of the 31-member committee which will study the bills: The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill

The committee will be chaired by Aparajita Sarangi, who is a member of the Lok Sabha.

The bills were tabled in the lower house during the Monsoon Session in August by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, evoking large scale protests from the Opposition.

Asaduddin Owaisi vehemently opposed the three Bills, calling them draconian, anti-constitutional and a direct blow to India’s democracy.

“This government is bent on creating a police state. It violates the right to choose a government and is a death knell for any elected representative. The Constitution of India is being amended to turn this country into a police state,” he had said in Lok Sabha.

The Winter Session is scheduled to take place between December 1 and December 19.