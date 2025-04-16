Owaisi big boss of Congress, BRS; real fight between AIMIM, BJP: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP Telangana president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, April 15, described AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as the “big boss” of the Congress and the BRS parties and that the real fight in the upcoming GHMC polls would be between the saffron party and the AIMIM.

While asserting that the BJP has no intention of toppling the Congress government in the state, he also remarked that the BJP will come to power whenever the elections are held.

Kishan Reddy contrasted his political brand with that of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, calling Revanth’s “Young India” a brand that voters will judge, while he claimed his party’s own brand is “Nationalism.”

On UoH land row

On the University of Hyderabad (UoH) land controversy, Kishan Reddy stood by his social media post, stating that if the photo he posted was AI-generated, he never claimed it was an actual UoH photo.

Also Read Telangana HC Judge recuses from Revanth Reddy SC-ST Act case

He said he is ready to face any legal action.

He confirmed the presence of deer and other forms of wildlife on UoH land and criticized the government for cutting trees without permission, violating environmental and forest protection laws by using floodlights at midnight to fell trees.

On Waqf Act

Regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, Kishan Reddy said it was discussed for 26 hours in Parliament and is part of the BJP’s election manifesto.

He dismissed protests against the bill as instigated by land grabbers, asserting that poor Muslims will benefit from the amendment.

He announced a minority outreach program starting April 17, clarifying it is unrelated to prayer places or the Waqf Board.

Kishan Reddy also mentioned that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has requested Rs. 1.5 lakh crore from the central government. “But the state has no surplus budget, and the centre is also in debt,” he remarked.

He said the BJP state president election will be held soon, but he will not contest for the national president post.