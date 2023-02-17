Owaisi blames police inaction for death of 2 Muslim men in Haryana

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday blamed inaction by the police for the death of two Muslim men Junaid and Nasir in Haryana’s Bhiwandi.

“Junaid and Naseer were abducted two days ago from Ghatmika in Rajasthan. Today their charred bodies have been found. The police of

@ashokgehlot51

did not act on time and have not arrested the culprits yet. The culprits are well-known cow vigilantes. Justice should be done to the families of Junaid, Naseer,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, a Hindutva mob allegedly abducted, lynched, and burned fire two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani area. Junaid and Nasir, natives of Gopalgarh hamlet in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, were identified as the men.

The event occurred 100 kilometres from their village, and the Hindutva organisation accused the murdered Muslim men of cow smuggling.

The families of the deceased, in their complaint to the police, said the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal.

Police said they were alerted by a villager about a burnt car.

Police rushed to the spot and found two charred bodies in the car, Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani), said.

Police are investigating the possibility of the vehicle being driven to Loharu, some 200 kilometres from Bharatpur, and then set on fire.

Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Shyam Singh said an FIR has been registered at Gopalgarh police station against five persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims’ family members.

He said teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Singh said Bolero found burnt in Bhiwani is the same one missing from Bharatpur.

He said a DNA examination of the bodies would be conducted to ascertain their identities.

One of the victims, Junaid, had a criminal history, he said.

Asked about the involvement of cow vigilantes in the incident, the police officer said it is a matter of investigation.

In Bhiwani, police said they identified the owner of the vehicle as Aseen Khan from the chassis number of the four-wheeler.

The family members of the deceased were called and they also identified the vehicle, the police said, adding the bodies were handed over to them after legal formalities.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan, the Haryana Police said.

(With excerpts from PTI).