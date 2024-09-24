Owaisi calls for justice in Kamareddy UKG girl child molestation case

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, September 24, spoke out against the recent incident of a physical education teacher molesting a UKG student at Jeevadan School in Kamareddy, Telangana.

Owaisi stated that he communicated directly with the Superintendent of Police (SP), emphasizing the need for urgent action and assuring that strict measures would be taken against those responsible.

“A PET teacher molested a girl child in Jeevadan School, Kamareddy. I spoke to the SP and emphasised the need for an urgent response. The SP has assured me that strict action is being taken against all those responsible,” he said in a post on X.

This incident has sparked outrage in the community, with parents and activists demanding accountability and justice for the victim.

Following the protest, relatives of the victim demanded that the accused be charged with outraging the modesty of a woman under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

The police have registered a case and the investigation an underway.

The protest further intensified as student leaders from various unions and other minority leaders joined the victim’s parents.

On information, Kamareddy deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nageshwar and circle inspector (CI) Chandrasekhar Reddy reached the school and attempted to pacify the protestors. Fearing a further escalation, the police resorted to lathi-charging the agitators.

Municipal chairman Gaddam Indupriya Chandrasekhar Reddy also reached the school and expressed anger toward the school staff demanding strict action against the accused. He further called for the cancellation of the school’s registration.