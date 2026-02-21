Owaisi flags rising communal violence in Telangana after Banswada clash

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, February 21, expressed concern over the increasing incidents of communal violence in Telangana.

On Thursday night, February 20, two groups clashed after a Muslim man objected to devotional songs being played by a saleswoman at a mall in Banswada in Kamareddy district. The police registered cases in this regard.

“I spoke to the SP [Superintendent of Police], Kamareddy, and demanded that an FIR be lodged and a proper investigation conducted into the Banswada violence. How is it possible that such a large crowd was mobilised within a few hours? There are enough videos showing the right-wing crowd’s criminal activities,” Owaisi posted on X.

He said the mob specifically targeted small shops and street vendors of minority community members. “One of the accused, who was in police custody at the time, is being beaten up by local Sangh Parivar goons,” he claimed.

The AIMIM chief said he was in touch with local party leader in Kamareddy district. “I have instructed him to provide a detailed report of all the damage suffered as a result of mob violence, especially to Muslim-owned shops. I demand that the state government compensate those whose properties were damaged. AIMIM will also help the victims in every possible way and provide relief at the earliest,” he said.