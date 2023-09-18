Owaisi in LS: New Parliament will become Hitler’s Reichstag if…

Hyderabad: Referring to various incidents of mob lynching and vigilantism, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis e Ettehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that if the people were allowed to continue taking justice into their hand on roads, then our democracy would be in danger.

He made these remarks during special Parliament session, on Monday, September 18. He added that if the Centre did not find a way to stop the trend, the new Parliament building will become another ‘Hitler’s Reichstag’.

“Till we do not absolutely follow the rule of law and the constitution, the new building will become another Hitler’s Reichstag,” he said.

Mounting an attack on the Centre, he said, “By hosting parliamentary sessions like these (that lead to no good and passing bills that do more harm), we are walking on the path of the British by wasting taxpayers’ money.

He slammed the present and former governments for passing TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act), UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act) and POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002), which are now being used to curtail voices raised against the government.

“The poor and oppressed Muslims, Kashmiris, Dalits and Tribals are losing the confidence in our Parliamentary democracy. That is why the people are on the streets to protest,” he said. “Be it CAA, farm bills or reservation of the scheduled caste, it is important that we keep heart of the democracy — the Parliament house — beating.”

“Will Bhagat Singh have to return to make us realise the repercussions of the laws we have formed and the downfall of our people in the last 75 years,” he asked.

The AIMIM leader said that it is essential to mention the failures of this Parliament while speaking of 75 years of its operations.

Pointing out another ‘failure’ of the representative form of democracy, Owaisi said that of 8,992 members of the Lok Sabha till date, only 520 have been Muslims. “There should have been at least 1,070 Muslim MPs so far. Despite Muslims constituting 14 percent of the population, they get a representation of only 4.8 percent in the Parliament,” said Owaisi.