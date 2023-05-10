‘Owaisi sheltered Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorists in Hyderabad’, claims BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday claimed that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his party, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sheltered the terrorists of the Hizb ut-Tahrir group who were recently arrested in the city.

He also alleged that Saleem, who was one of the arrested worked at the Owaisi-owned Deccan medical college until his arrest.

“Owaisi in 2016 had vowed to provide legal help to ISIS terrorists who were arrested. BRS and Congress are in cohorts with the AIMIM for votes in elections. Hyderabad has become a hub for terrorists after Pakistan. People of Telangana should be aware of the truth,” he said.

Sanjay also questioned the state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not holding a review of the development. “All these days we thought it was love jihad.. now we are getting to know that Hindu youth are being cornered and lured to convert to Islam and are making them terrorists.

The Intelligence Bureau was keeping a close watch on the 16 persons who were detained in a predawn operation in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for allegedly maintaining links with an International radical organization.

The agency in coordination with the counter-intelligence wing of the Telangana police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police detained 11 persons in MP and five others in Hyderabad city of Telangana.

The Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the people who were directly or indirectly in contact with the members and sympathizers of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) an alleged terrorist group after the arrest of Ziyavudeen Baqavi of Tamil Nadu was arrested in February 2022 for allegedly radicalising vulnerable Muslim youths to establish an Islamic state and enforce a constitution written by a radical preacher.

“The case pertained to the conduct of secret ‘bayaan’ classes by members of HuT, an offshoot of ISIS, a proscribed terror organisation, for radicalising youths to establish an Islamic state or caliphate and enforce the constitution written by radical Islamic preacher Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani,” the NIA had stated in a press release issued then. Al-Nabhani is the founder of HuT.

Three of the persons who were detained in the operation are revert-Muslims. One of them is well known for his Islamic classes and actively involved in helping new revert Muslims in administrative matters. He was also on the radar of the Telangana police and central law enforcement agencies.

According to various agencies, HuT has avoided global scrutiny radar while spreading its ideology and was becoming a more dangerous ‘terrorist group’ than ISIS. India had input from global security agencies about its expansion plans. The HuT is alleged to have a support base in nearly 50 countries.

Founded in Jerusalem in 1952 and headquartered in London, the group has branches in Central Asia, Europe, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, where it has managed to garner great influence, say agency reports.

In South Asia, HuT has a significant presence in Pakistan and Bangladesh. HuT claims to have organised a demonstration in 2010 at Batla House in Delhi in protest against Israel’s alleged atrocities. This was said to be one of the last reported HuT activities in India, according to security experts. The detained individuals are being questioned for more details.

Although the state of Madhya Pradesh has formulated laws against ‘forced conversions’ the Constitution of India upholds the right of individuals to practice and propagate the religion of their choice.